Peter F. Ward
Waukesha - Found peace on February 6, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Loving father Kenneth (Sue). Dear grandpa of Dalton, Tony (Melanie) James and Justin Bloczynski. Brother of William (Donna), Jane (Herva) Ward-Bradley. Uncle of Jennifer Baumler and Cheryl (Jason) Roloff. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Peter was Chief Electrician for St. Michael's Hospital for over 25 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020