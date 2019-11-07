|
|
Peter Frederick Wegmann Sr.
Hartland - Entered into eternal life on October 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Resident of Hartland. Devoted husband of Barbara Ott Wegmann. Loving father of Kathryn Wegmann, Peter Wegmann, Jr. (Jenny), Mary Read (Rick), David Wegmann, Shelley McGauran (Slade) and Michael Wegmann (Jennifer). Grandfather to Lauren Mestan (Bradley), Lindsay Porchetta, Krista Harkin (Joseph), Nicholas Porchetta, Bridget Cushman, Meaghan Watson (Bryan), Max Wegmann, Kelly Wegmann, Shelley Read, Anna Read, Daniel Read, Katie Wegmann, Jack Wegmann, Allison McGauran, Maggie McGauran, Christopher McGauran, Lyssa McGauran and Sofia Wegmann
Great Grandfather to, Grace Mestan, Jack Mestan, Teddy Mestan and Louisa Mestan, Olivia Watson and Isla Harkin.
Peter, a proud Marine, graduated from Milwaukee Country Day School, attended Middlebury College and graduated from Marquette University. His service to others spanned a lifetime that included; Member Board of Directors and Treasurer Boys & Girls Club of Milwaukee, Past Director Greater Milwaukee Open, Past President Gyro Club of Milwaukee, Past Director Spencerian College, Past Director University School of Milwaukee Alumni Association, active in a multitude of civil fund drives, Former VP Finance Robert W. Baird & Co., Board Member St. Vincent de Paul North Lake, Founder-Proprietor Wegmann Wines, LTD and owner Stewart Chase Company.
Peter will be remembered as a man who adored his wife, loved his family, appreciated his friends, respected his country and loved beyond measure his God.
Peter has fought the good fight. He has finished the race and he has kept the faith. Pray for us Peter. Keep us all on the path to God's Kingdom. For we will miss you and look forward to the day we see you again.
Visitation will be held at St. Teresa of Calcutta in North Lake, W314 N7462 WI-83, North Lake, WI 53064, on Saturday, November 30, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A celebration of his life will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Internment is scheduled for another day and will remain private.
In lieu of flowers kindly send donations to Angels Grace Hospice, Boys and Girls Clubs of Milwaukee, St. Vincent de Paul North Lake and s.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019