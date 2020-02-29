|
|
Peter George "Pete" Saites
Peter George Saites was born into Eternal Life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at age 44. Beloved son of George (d. 2006) and Betty Saites of Milwaukee and eldest brother to Christopher of Seattle, Constantine of Houston, and Demetrios of New York. Proud godfather to James Demopoulos of Charlotte and uncle to Electra Saites of Seattle. Cherished brother-in-law to Dina Carkonen of Seattle and Theresa Tran of Houston. Favorite nephew, cousin, and uncle to his large Greek extended family in Greece, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Michigan, New York, Florida, Virginia, Oregon, and Washington.
A private funeral service for family and close friends will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at ANNUCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 9400 W. Congress St., Wauwatosa, WI, 53225. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Peter's honor to the Lymphatic Education & Research Network or to the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA).
Pete was an avid reader and a naturally gifted student, earning top scores on the Naval ASVAB entrance exam. He graduated from Kradwell High School before attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Loyola University Chicago, where he studied business. Driven and self-motivated, Peter built a career as a personal trainer while becoming a burgeoning broker with Taylor, Bean & Whitaker in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He conquered a battle with sarcoma in 2013, throughout which his character remained unflappable. Pete was a kind and generous soul, even from a young age. He had a bottomless heart for animals, who shared a special language with Pete all his life. He never failed to convince his parents to host a menagerie of foster pets, including a monitor lizard, a parrot (Amigo), a white Husky (Chloe), a German Shepherd (Harley), a chocolate lab (Cocoa), as well as countless kittens. Pete was a loving best friend to his own dogs, Sam, Pennyworth, Penelope, Nike, and Maya. He relished immersing himself in God's creation, finding joy in gardening and landscaping. Pete was fierce yet kind, resilient, and tirelessly optimistic; he knew he would always "be okay," no matter what life brought to his door. He never hesitated to give up his own food, money, or home to any two- or four-legged friend in need. Peter's resolute strength, tender heart, and contagious laughter will be remembered by his family and friends forever. We love you, Pete!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020