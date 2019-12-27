|
|
Peter Gerard Hyland
Wauwatosa - Passed peacefully on December 23, 2019 at the age of 68 in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Steuer) for 48 years. Loving father to Heather (Peter) Ho and son Brant (Jennifer). Devoted grandfather to Annalise, Maximilian, Aiden, Tyler, and Cody. Further survived by sister Kathy (Robert) Moss. Preceded in death by sister Ann (Ed) Bartusch and brother Francis "Pat" Hyland.
Peter was a dedicated family man, a good friend, and a kind soul. He was loved by many and was truly one of the good guys. He loved traveling and backpacking with his family. He was a passionate hiker, runner and biker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Park Foundation.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Memorial Service and eulogy of Peter's life at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020