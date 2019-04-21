|
Heck, Peter Age 79, died at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born on July 27, 1939 in Germany, at age 18 he came to the US and settled in Muskego, Wisconsin. He worked at Milwaukee Malleable as a Superintendent until retiring. Peter was a member of the American Foundrymen Association and a founding member of the Haflinger Owners of Wisconsin, where he pursued his passion for driving his beloved horses. Peter competed around the country and took part in many prestigious events such as the World Equestrian Games, Breyer Fest and the Great Circus Parade. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Leonard Heck, children, Ingrid (Joel) Clark, Joseph Heck, Monica (Glenn) Ford, grandchildren Amanda Salla, Amber Salla, Jordin Ford, Erica Clark and Jasmyn Ford, and great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to AngelsGrace Hospice are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019