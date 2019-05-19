|
Kaishian, Peter J. Passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 58 years. Beloved partner of Lori Hospel. Loving son of John and Lynn Kaishian. Dear brother of Kathy, Sahak (Lana) and Jim (Tammy). Also survived by aunts, uncles, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Ken. Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4-8PM with a Service at 7PM. Visitation again on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ARMENIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 7825 W. Layton Ave. from 9-10AM with a Funeral Service at 10AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019