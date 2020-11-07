1/
Peter J. Menné
1934 - 2020
Peter J. Menné

Elkhart Lake - Peter J. Menné, age 86, of Elkhart Lake, WI, passed away on November 4, 2020.

On August 29, 1959 he married Judith M. Lawrence and they were married for 61 years.

Survived by: His loving Spouse: Judith M. Menné, Elkhart Lake, Two Daughters and their husbands; Kristin Menné (Kurt Wold), Napa, California and Karen Menné-Jacobsen (Erik Jacobsen), Elkhart Lake, WI. One precious Grandaughter, Kristin Jacobsen, Boulder, Colorado

Private family services will be held. Father Philip Reifenberg will officiate. Burial will be in St. Thomas Aquinas North Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a Fireman's Fund will be established in his name as a Scholarship for Village Employees and First Responders children, or please donate to the Elkhart Lake Boy Scouts Organization.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1317 St. Rd. 67, P.O. Box 535, Plymouth, WI

53073 is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
