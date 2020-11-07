Peter J. Menné
Elkhart Lake - Peter J. Menné, age 86, of Elkhart Lake, WI, passed away on November 4, 2020.
On August 29, 1959 he married Judith M. Lawrence and they were married for 61 years.
Survived by: His loving Spouse: Judith M. Menné, Elkhart Lake, Two Daughters and their husbands; Kristin Menné (Kurt Wold), Napa, California and Karen Menné-Jacobsen (Erik Jacobsen), Elkhart Lake, WI. One precious Grandaughter, Kristin Jacobsen, Boulder, Colorado
Private family services will be held. Father Philip Reifenberg will officiate. Burial will be in St. Thomas Aquinas North Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a Fireman's Fund will be established in his name as a Scholarship for Village Employees and First Responders children, or please donate to the Elkhart Lake Boy Scouts Organization.
