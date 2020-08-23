1/
Peter J. Panzarella
Peter J. Panzarella

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Friday, August 14, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Emanuele). Loving father of Vincent (Carol) Panzarella. Dear grandfather of V.J. (Ashley) Panzarella, Kate (Craig) Inglish and Kevin (Lacey) Panzarella. Great-grandfather to Aubri, Elsa, Dominic, Briley, Cora, Shay, Barit and Lennon. Survived by sister Jenny Nolan, brother-in-law Carlo (Mary) Emanuele and sister-in-law Mary Longo. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (12700 W. Howard Ave.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (http://giving.childrenswi.org) appreciated. Due to the Coronavirus, everyone attending is kindly asked to wear a mask.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
To Peter's Family;
Peter was well liked at Wilson Commons. He always had a smile for my mom and myself. We knew Peter from his visits to a set of friends on the 4th floor.
Peter will be missed, very much.
Please accept our Sympathy's,
Mary & Carrie #439
Friend
August 20, 2020
We at Wilson Commons are so saddened by Peters passing. I will miss our Sunday Sheepshead games and his generosity with the wonderful food he shared with all. Rest In Peace, friend. NANCY D’Amato
NANCY D&#8217;Amato
Friend
August 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ryan Staufenbeil
Family
