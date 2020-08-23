Peter J. Panzarella
Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Friday, August 14, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Emanuele). Loving father of Vincent (Carol) Panzarella. Dear grandfather of V.J. (Ashley) Panzarella, Kate (Craig) Inglish and Kevin (Lacey) Panzarella. Great-grandfather to Aubri, Elsa, Dominic, Briley, Cora, Shay, Barit and Lennon. Survived by sister Jenny Nolan, brother-in-law Carlo (Mary) Emanuele and sister-in-law Mary Longo. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (12700 W. Howard Ave.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (http://giving.childrenswi.org
) appreciated. Due to the Coronavirus, everyone attending is kindly asked to wear a mask.