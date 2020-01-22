Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
14075 W. North Avenue
Brookfield, WI
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Peter J. Pipito

Peter J. Pipito Notice
Peter J Pipito

Waukesha - Peter Joseph Pipito, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan 17. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Beverly Jane Pipito; his children Jeff (Kim), Cathy, Rosie (Paul); grandchildren Jacob, Nicholas, Jennifer (Tim), Joseph (Andrea), Peter (Mandi), and Gina (Max); great-grandchildren Evan, Christian, Frankie, Camden, Addison, Siena, Sage, Travis, and Leonardo along with many friends and family.

Visitation services will be held at, Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W. North Avenue, Brookfield) on Thursday, January 23rd from 5 pm until 7 pm, with the service and military honors at 7 pm. A private family burial will be held on Friday, January 24, inside The Chapel of Roses, in Arlington Park Cemetery. Please go to beckerritter.com for the full obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 22, 2020
