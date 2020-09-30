Peter J. Stoeveken
Sussex - Sussex-Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Age 71. Dear father of Michael (Lisa) Stoeveken. Dear brother of the late Terrence "Rooster" Stoeveken, Mary Jane (Pat) Brosseau, Katie (the late Danny) Omelina and the late Anthony (Christel) Stoeveken. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 11:00am until Time of Memorial Service at 1:00pm at Schmidt & Bartlet Funeral Home, W250 N6505 HWY 164 in Sussex.