Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC 29169
803-794-1743
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church
Peter J. Ullsperger


1964 - 2019
Peter J. Ullsperger Notice
Ullsperger, Peter J. Peter passed away at the age of 54 in Lexington, SC, after a long battle with cancer on August 3rd. He attended Nicolet HS in Glendale from 1979-83 and later on graduated with a degree in computer engineering from Virginia Tech. Peter owned and operated several successful businesses over the years and was able to continue working up until the last few months. Peter's most successful ventures were his marriage to his wife Teri (nee Hamelryck) of 28 years and their 2 beautiful daughters, Katie and Abbie, of Lexington, SC. Peter lived life to the fullest and his absence is keenly felt. His father, Jerome G. Ullsperger, preceded Peter in death. Pete is survived by his mother Corinne (Don) Braasch of TN, and siblings Sue (Dale) Abendroth, Janet Levings, Barbara Ullsperger, and Marianne (Tom) Kloehn of Milwaukee and Dan (Tammy) Ullsperger of Eagle River, plus extended family and friends in WI. In addition to his wife and daughters in SC, Pete is survived by his mother-in-law, Zollie Miles, Jackie (Barry) Wilson, Kristi (Wes) Turner, Paul Hamelryck and extended family and friends in SC. There will be a celebration of Peter's life on August 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, 3050 Leaphart Rd, West Columbia, SC 29169, 803-794-8273. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019
