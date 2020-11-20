Peter J. "Pete" Van Horn
Town of Delafield - Peter J. "Pete" Van Horn of the Town of Delafield, passed away at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on December 16, 1939 in Edgerton, Wisconsin the son of Lester Milton and Mary Kathryn Van Horn. On January 2, 1960 he married Meredith "Penny" Grant in Milton, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on December 23, 2015. Pete graduated from UW-Madison with his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and went on to be a Professional Engineer and General Contractor. He established Van Horn Construction in 1972 with his wife Penny. He used his education and passion for helping others through many charitable projects in his local community and Mirebalais, Haiti. He enjoyed serving as a Town of Delafield Supervisor, being a part of the Waukesha Rotary, as well as many other community service-oriented groups. As a UW-Madison Alum, he loved to cheer on the Badger sports teams and was proud to have many of his family members attend UW-Madison. He was fond of hunting and fishing at the cabin up north and in Montana. Pete will be greatly missed by his children Mark (Lora) Van Horn of Springfield, MO, Brian Van Horn of Durham, North Carolina, and Mary (Randy) Peterson of Pewaukee. Grandchildren David (Erin) Schuster, Courtney Van Horn, Stephen Schuster, Esther (Joshua) Clark, Olivia Van Horn, Naomi Van Horn, Meg Van Horn and great-grandson Rhett Clark. He is further survived by his sister Judith Maxson and brother Robert (Rita) Van Horn, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to his wife Penny, he was preceded in death by his brother David Van Horn, daughter-in-law Karen Van Horn and brother-in-law Roland Maxson. A private memorial service will be held after the first of the year at First Baptist Church of Hartland. A livestream of the service may be available to the public, please visit the church's website fbchartland.org
for further information. A recording will also be available to watch after the service has taken place on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to First Baptist Church of Hartland or the "Pete Van Horn Memorial fund" which will be used to further Pete's work in Haiti. Donations for either may be sent to the church at 708 Tenny Ave. Hartland, WI 53029.