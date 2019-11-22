Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Peter Dittman
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:15 PM
Feerick Funeral Home
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
5:15 PM
Feerick Funeral Home
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI
Peter Jon Dittman


1951 - 2019
Peter Jon Dittman Notice
Peter Jon Dittman

Whitefish Bay - Peter J. Dittman, 68, Born to Eternal Life November 9, 2019. Peter is greatly loved and will be missed by his wife of 43 years, Cindy (nee Petroff); daughters, Katy (Steve) Markiewicz, and Megan (David) Leckman; grandchildren, Ella, Owen, Quin and Hazel; brother, Fred (Heidi) Dittman, sisters, Pam (Al) Crucius and Deanna (Tom) Lubus; father in law, John Petroff; sisters in law and brothers in law, Holly Petroff, John Petroff, Penny (Steve) Baker, Patty (Tom) Konieczka, Katie (Steven) Weisen and Julie (Bill) Lawrence. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lois and his mother in law, Patricia Petroff.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Pete's Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Feerick Funeral Home. Visitation 2:00 PM-5:15 PM. A prayer service will be led by Father Jerry Herda at 5:30 P.M. Online condolences may be directed to www.feerickfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wisconsin Independent Learning College, 1936 Mac Arthur Road, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53189. WILC is a private nonprofit college serving adults with autism who desire continued learning; assisting them in reaching their goals of independence. This is an organization close to Pete's heart.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
