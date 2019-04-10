Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mayer, Peter Peter Mayer, 83, of Fond du Lac, died April 6, 2019. He was born in Kurd, Hungary on February 19, 1936 and immigrated to the United States in 1956. He is survived by one daughter, nine grandchildren, a sister, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and other relatives. The visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave in Fond du Lac from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM, with burial in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Woodhull. Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
