Peter Misovy
Cudahy - Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family November 4, 2019, age 92. Survived by his loving wife Clara (nee Kyle) of 59 years, children Brian and Sheila (Doug) Nielson, grandchildren Ryan (Valerie), Nicholas and Makayla Syverson and a great-grandson Emet Syverson, other relatives and friends.
Peter was an avid Brewer and Packer fan who also enjoyed playing horseshoes and enjoyed horse racing.
Visitation Sat. Nov. 9, 2019 at DIVINE MERCY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019