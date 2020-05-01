Peter P. Cefalu
Peter P. Cefalu

West Allis - Peter Patrick Cefalu, 72, died unexpectedly and went to the great speed skating oval in the sky on April 27, 2020. Loyal husband to Deborah. Proud father of Amanda (Peter) and Marc. Fun and loving grandfather to Isabella and Salvatore. Inducted into the National Speed Skating Hall of Fame in 1986. Teacher, trucker, unionist, proud member of Teamsters Local 344 and 200. Grassroots activist who fought for equality and justice for all. Dedicated Wisconsin sports fan, Ford Mustang enthusiast, and Muskie fisherman. Also survived by additional family and many dear friends. Predeceased by his parents, Sam and Rose Cefalu of West Allis. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, the ACLU, or a charity of your choice. His family will host a celebration of Pete's life later this year.

Please see www.heritagefuneral.com website for complete notice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
