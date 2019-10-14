Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Peter Flynn
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Robert Catholic Church
corner of N. Farwell and E. Capitol
Shorewood, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Robert Catholic Church
corner of N. Farwell and E. Capitol
Shorewood, IL
Peter Paul Flynn born in New York City January 11, 1949. Died peacefully October 13, 2019. Survived by his loving daughter Carly Flynn (Howie Goldklang), grandchildren Elsa and Abraham, loving brothers and sisters, Matt (Mary), Geraldine, Mary, Paul, Andy (Anna), Alex (Lilly), Grace (friend Robert Kline), Julie McNamara (Ted), Amy Callahan (Kevin), Gerard (Theresa) and 23 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his dearly beloved son, Peter, his parents Gerard and Geraldine and brother-in-law Daniel Brennan. Peter was a talented artist and baseball player and he will be dearly missed. Visitation will take place from 9:30 AM until time of remembrances at 10:20, followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Robert Catholic Church, corner of N. Farwell and E. Capitol, Shorewood. Private family interment on Friday, October 18 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Random Lake, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
