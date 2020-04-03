|
Peter "Big House" Paul Zurawski Jr.
La Crosse - Peter "Big House" Paul Zurawski Jr, 66, of La Crosse, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 2, 1953 to Peter Paul Zurawski Sr. and Grace R. Zurawski. Later he married Debe L. Mills on November 4, 1998.
Peter loved music and dancing; he collected many records from the 1950s and 1960s and had a jukebox. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Milwaukee Brewers. He was an avid racecar fan—people often said he looked like the late Dale Earnhardt Sr!
Peter is survived by his wife, Debe; brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Paul Zurawski Sr. and Grace R. Zurawski, as well as his sister Caroline.
Peter's family would like to thank the Gundersen Hospice team and the family physician, Amy Strain M.D., for the wonderful care they provided.
In lieu of flowers or memorials to the family, Peter wished for donations to be made to the National or the in his name. For online condolences, please visit couleecremation.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020