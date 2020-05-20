Peter Phillips
Sarasota, FL (Formerly of Racine) - Mr. Peter Phillips, 88, passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com
Sarasota, FL (Formerly of Racine) - Mr. Peter Phillips, 88, passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.