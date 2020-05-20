Peter Phillips
Peter Phillips

Sarasota, FL (Formerly of Racine) - Mr. Peter Phillips, 88, passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
MAY
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
