Peter Pryor
Peter Pryor

1932 - 2020

Pete, as almost everyone called him, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was proud to call it home for all his life, though he only lived there for less than half of his 88 years. Born to Phyllis and George he spent his youth in Milwaukee, trying to restore a 1932 Ford to no success because of Wisconsin winter disease (rust). He started college at Purdue University, but the draft caught him before he could fail out of all his classes. He spent 2 years in Germany on active duty driving an armored personnel carrier; he saw no action but made lasting friendships. He returned with a determination to finish school and received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue. He met the love of his life Arlene while they both worked at Grady Foundry and they married in 1959. They started their family a year later with son Mike and two years later completed the family with Tom. Jean married Tom in 1983 and became the daughter Pete always wanted. He was Pops to Ben, Shieann, John, and Beckett and loved them all. Pete had a passion for helping the poor in his community and volunteered his time at Neighbor for Neighbor in Tulsa and Saint Francis Hospital for many years. He also has donated his body for research in an effort to help as many people as possible even after his death. As such, in lieu of flowers please donate to Neighbor for Neighbor or the Alzheimer's Association. Or even better allow Pete's life to motivate you to serve those in your community. Here is to you Pop, Dad, Uncle Pete - truly a life well lived.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
