Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Peter Q. Saemann Notice
Peter Q. Saemann

Menomonee Falls - Found peace on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Erika (Schweinert) for 55 years. Loving father of Petra Sorenson and Martin Saemann. Proud Opa of Christopher Sorenson, Tyler Saemann and Austin Saemann. Also survived by other relatives and friends in both the US and Germany.

Peter was an honorary member of the Bavarian Soccer Club, where he coached for 20 years. He also was a long time member, friend and Ex-Prinz of the Rheinischer Verein Milwaukee.

There will be a time of gathering on Tuesday, December 17, from 4:00 PM, until time of Memorial Service at 6:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Varsha Shah, Dr. Claudia Koch and Dr. Dima Adl for the superb care given to Peter.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
