Peter S. Leichtfuss, age 51, died peacefully on August 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Born August 15, 1968 in Milwaukee to Irvin and Susan (Muscato) Leichtfuss. Peter is survived by his mother Susan; his sister Ann (Ryan) Schuelke; his nieces Ainsley and Audrey Olen and his nephew Anderson Olen; and many cherished friends and extended family members. Peter was preceded in death by his father. Peter graduated from Brookfield Central High School, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Oregon School of Law. Upon graduation from law school, Peter worked as a Judicial Clerk in the U.S. District Court, was a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine, was Of Counsel at Larkins Vacura and then opened his own firm in 2008 where he focused on real estate law. Peter was a member of the Oregon State Bar, Washington State Bar and Multnomah County Bar Association. During his years as a lawyer, Peter worked pro bono with various non-profit organizations, received awards for his work and spoke at professional conferences. Peter loved spending time with his dogs who provided him with countless hours of love, entertainment and companionship. Peter was a consummate traveler, telling stories about his adventures and inspiring others to travel. Peter continued his father's lifelong passion for history and reading, loved playing and listening to music and found solace in fly fishing. Peter's sense of humor and appreciation for all of the wonderful experiences and people he had in his life will be deeply missed and forever remembered.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
