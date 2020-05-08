Peter W. Periard
Milwaukee, WI - On May 4, 2020, Peter W. Periard of Milwaukee passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Peter was a devoted husband to Frances (nee Javenkowski) his wife of 58 years until her passing in 2016. Loving father of David (Robin), Michael, James and John. Peter and Frances were blessed with six grandchildren: David Arvid, Heather Ann (Cody Nelson), Andrew, Sophia, Lara and Isabel and one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Ann Nelson. Elder brother of Frances Forys, Marty Cook, and Annette Ruckel. Born September 2, 1932 on Chicago's South side to Julia (Rokas) and William Periard, Peter graduated from St. Rita's High School. While serving in the US Army, Peter met his love, Frances Helen Javenkowski of Milwaukee and the two married on April 12, 1958 at St. Hyacinth's Parish. Peter was a retired employee of Oster Corporation of Glendale, where he served as a computer operator for over 25 years. Peter was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Helen's Parish and St. Roman's Parish.
Peter had a passion for golf and was a member of Whitnall Park Men's Golf League, where he won several golf awards. Peter was a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, a tribute to his French-Canadian heritage and volunteered his time as a youth hockey coach for his son's teams. Peter always wanted a higher education but came from modest means, his own father dying at a young age, he was driven to work as much as possible to help support his mother and sisters. He insisted on education as a priority for his sons and never lost his own passion for life-long learning. He had a great love for books throughout his life, especially biographies. Peter and Frances enjoyed their golden years at Wilson Commons Retirement Community on Milwaukee's South side until Frances was called home to the Lord in 2016. Peter leaves behind a legacy of integrity and honor and will be remembered warmly by all who knew him.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, Peter's funeral service will take place privately for the family. A live stream of the service will be viewable Wednesday, May 13, at 11AM. Please see the funeral home website for link. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Peter's name to Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.