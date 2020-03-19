|
|
Dr. Peter W. Stathas
May 4 1927- March 16, 2020
Died peacefully at The View at Pine Ridge Memory Care in Oconomowoc, where he received loving care. Preceded in death by his wife, Jean Charlea. Survived by four children, Cynthia Stathas Brehmer (Randy) Yvonne Stathas Stansberry (Charles), Sandra Stathas Carter (David), William Stathas (Carolyn). Eight grandchildren, Joey, Shannon (Rick), Erin (William), Christopher, Abigail, Kristina, Christian, and Jean; six great grandchildren, Jordan (Sam), Jaksen, Juliet, Parker, Taylor, and Tessa. Peter was involved in many charitable organizations. He will be remembered for his love of family, kindness, and sense of humor. There will be a private service and burial for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted to , , or National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Peter would want everyone to celebrate his life, rather than mourn his loss.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020