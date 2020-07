Philip "Pooky" BairdPewaukee - Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 98. Philip will be deeply missed by his son, Russell (Judy) Baird; grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Dean and Jonathan (Laura) Baird; and great grandchildren, Tyler, Leo, and Cole Dean and Will, Paige and Mira Baird. He was preceded in death by his parents, and loving wife, Jeanette.A celebration of Philip's life will be held privately.