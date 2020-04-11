|
Philip Braovac
Philip Braovac, was born in Renici (Raseljke), Croatia on December 4th, 1938. He peacefully died on April 7th, 2020 at the age of 81 with his beloved wife Maria at his side. Preceded in death by his beloved daughter Maria Mira Braovac; parents Ivan and Iva (née Pavic) Braovac; sisters Milica, Mara, and Franjka; and brothers Nikola and Dujo Braovac. Survived by his wife Maria (née Kutlesa); daughter Iva (née Braovac) Zeman and son-in-law Craig Zeman; and daughter Kristina Braovac; and grandchildren Steen and Zerek Zeman. Further survived by his brother Boze and wife Jaka, and sister Matija.
Leaving Croatia at age 18, Philip lived in Austria for 1 year before heading to Ottawa, Canada. He then moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin after meeting the woman of his dreams and married Maria in 1963, and proudly had 3 beautiful daughters. He retired from Harnishfeger P&H after 41 years.
Philip was a proud Croatian and had a tremendous love for his mother country. He was passionate about traveling to Croatia for family visits. A deeply faithful Catholic man, he enjoyed attending Croatian mass and church activities at Sacred Heart Church. Philip loved America which allowed him to achieve his life's dreams. Philips generous heart, humorous nature, and love of family and friends will truly be missed. May he rest in God's eternal infinite Divine Love.
Due to recent health and safety concerns, a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020