Philip Coss
Milwaukee - Philip Michael Coss died unexpectedly in his home Saturday, March 21, 2020. Phil was born at Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia on October 26, 1986 to Michael and Sara Lynn (Kennett) Coss. He graduated from Lake Country Lutheran High School in Hartland, WI in 2005, then attended the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh. He married Alexandra Thiermann in Madison, Wisconsin on January 13, 2018, and the couple settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was lately employed at Behr Electric in Milwaukee.
Phil was loved by many friends, likable by almost everyone who met him for his unique combination of imposing athletic presence and soft tenderness. He was a consummate college basketball fan of the Kansas Jayhawks since early boyhood days, and he remained consistently so throughout his life. Strong and tender, big-hearted, broad-shouldered, athletically inclined, and both personable and private, he listened to others with a natural interest that touched hearts. He was a gentle giant with the strength of a lion and a heart of gold.
He loved the movies, scrutinized the technical processes, and savored cinematic backstories. He read philosophy as a pastime and had a sharp, inquiring mind. In recent years, he evidenced an authentic Christian faith that was his bedrock in toughest times.
Phil is survived by his wife Alexandra ("Alex") and an unborn son due in June 2020. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Matthew (Natalie) of Memphis, TN with one niece and nephew; and Nathan (Emma) of Waukesha, WI; by two sisters, Kristen, of Louisville, KY, and Katherine ("Katie") of Wauwatosa, WI.
In light of current COVID-19 nationwide restrictions, a private family ceremony will be conducted, and a memorial celebration of his life is tentatively anticipated for late summer for the wider circle of extended family and friends.
Memorial gifts may be directed to MattCoss.com/Phil organized by brother Matt and Phil's closest friends and former highschool classmates, James Lindstedt and Jake Salemi of the Lake Country Area.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020