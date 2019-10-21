|
Philip E. Harrison
Mequon - Passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Philip is survived by his daughter, Fran Fleischer, son, Edward, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brother, Joe, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geraldine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St Boniface Episcopal Church, 3906 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon. A visitation will be held on Friday, at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association, , or to St. Boniface Episcopal Church are appreciated. To send online condolences to the Harrison family please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019