1/
Philip Elden Jensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Elden Jensen

Phil was born into Eternal Life on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at age 90. Phil is survived by his bride of 60 years, Shirley (nee Strehlow), son Kevin Jensen (Peggy) and grandchildren Chris and Sarah Jensen. Phil was preceded in death by his parents J. Chris and Anna Jensen, brother David Jensen, sister Anna-Margaret Boschma (Joseph) and niece Lois Coppersmith (nee Boschma). He is further survived by his many other nieces and nephews and other loving relatives as well as his friends and neighbors.

A private family service and interment will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service for Phil will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved