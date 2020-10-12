Philip Elden JensenPhil was born into Eternal Life on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at age 90. Phil is survived by his bride of 60 years, Shirley (nee Strehlow), son Kevin Jensen (Peggy) and grandchildren Chris and Sarah Jensen. Phil was preceded in death by his parents J. Chris and Anna Jensen, brother David Jensen, sister Anna-Margaret Boschma (Joseph) and niece Lois Coppersmith (nee Boschma). He is further survived by his many other nieces and nephews and other loving relatives as well as his friends and neighbors.A private family service and interment will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service for Phil will be held at a later date.