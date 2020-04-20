|
|
Philip G. Peckham
Menomonee Falls - Philip G. Peckham, born November 9, 1946, passed away peacefully on April 17th at the age of 73. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary (nee Welsh). Beloved father of Sarah, Erin, and Brian (Tovah). Amazing grandpa to Lucas, Evelyn, Isabella, Harper and Sammy. Beloved brother of Tina.
Phil will be fondly remembered and forever missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the of Wisconsin.
For full notice please see: https://www.schmidtandbartelt.com/
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020