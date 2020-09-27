1/1
Philip J. Austin
Philip J. Austin

Philip J Austin passed away September 21, 2020 after living a full and happy life of 89 years. While our hearts are sad with his loss, we are comforted by our memories of this wonderful, sometimes cranky, wholehearted man. He loved his family dearly and always had a story to share. Memories of mighty musky fishing, tall tales of deer hunting, cherished family get togethers, adventures at Sentry on Downer and the Thiensville Lions Club, or tales of his bar and time in Korea - we all loved to hear them told again and again. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and uncle who will always be in our hearts.

Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Wall) Austin. Loving father of David (Terri), John (Jill), and Thomas Austin. Proud grandpa of Heather, Jessica, Gabriel, Jacob, Kaden, Jennifer, Carley, Philip, Donald, Jacqueline, Joseph, and Judy. Brother of Mary Jill Cartmell. Father-in-law of Greg Hausinger. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Gertrude (née Ketter) Austin, Daughter Julie Anne Hausinger, Grandson Cale Brandon Austin and also 7 siblings Thomas, William, Robert, James, Richard, Jean, John Peter and Mary.

Visitation Tuesday, September 29 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 30 at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield at 11:00 AM. Private committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Thank you to the doctors and staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care of not only Philip but also our entire family.

Memorials in Philip's name to St. Dominic Catholic Church.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
