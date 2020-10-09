1/1
Philip J. Sternig

Philip J. Sternig

Hartland - Passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Phil is survived by his loving wife, best friend and soulmate, Ellen (nee Larkin). He is further survived by sisters in-law Lorraine Sternig (George), Mary Pat Miller (John), Pat Larkin (Tim), Christie Sleeter (Joe), brother-in-law Dennis Larkin (Barb), nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

Private services were held.

Memorials/donations to the Dominican Sisters St. Ann Rest Home 2020 Muskego Ave. Milwaukee, 53204;

Phil's family would like to extend special thanks to the ICU staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassionate care.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

