|
|
LoCoco, Philip Joseph Philip J. LoCoco, age 90, Thursday August 22, 2019. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Friday August 30 at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E Washington St Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 11:00am until 11:45am. Military Honors to follow. Private entombment will be at New St Peter Cemetery. (Please see website for full notice). Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family (262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019