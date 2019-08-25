Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
200 E Washington St
Slinger, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
200 E Washington St
Slinger, WI
Philip Joseph LoCoco

Philip Joseph LoCoco
LoCoco, Philip Joseph Philip J. LoCoco, age 90, Thursday August 22, 2019. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Friday August 30 at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E Washington St Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 11:00am until 11:45am. Military Honors to follow. Private entombment will be at New St Peter Cemetery. (Please see website for full notice). Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family (262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
