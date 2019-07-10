|
Hoyer, Philip P. b. January 16, 1943, Lake Forest IL, d. June 4, 2019, Oak Creek, WI. Predeceased by his father Clifford P. Hoyer (1915-1958); his mother Helen Hahn Hoyer (1916-1992), his wife Barbara Schmeling Hoyer (1944-1997); his brother William D. Hoyer (1947-2014); several Uncle's and Aunt's and one cousin. Survived by daughter Jennifer Hoyer Durovka (Robert); former wife Terry Zdun; and cousins Larry Hoyer (Linda), Robert Hoyer (Deenie), Jonathan Hoyer and Dr. Jean Hoyer. Phil was a member of numerous groups and committees including the Milwaukee Archdiocese Ecumenical and Interfaith Committee; Waukesha Engine Historical Society; Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin; and The Cathedral of All Saints Choir to name a few. It was Phil's desire to be cremated and interred at The Cathedral of All Saints, 818 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, WI where a Mass of Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10AM, with visitation and fellowship to follow afterwards at All Saints.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019