Phillip C. Parker
Phillip C. Parker, 75, died July 22, 2020. He was born in Waukesha on July 20, 1945, a son of the late George and Frieda (Tuhl) Parker. Phillip taught at Chilton High School and later at Rufus King and James Madison high schools in Milwaukee. Graveside services will be held on Saturday (Aug 1, 2020) at 11:00 AM at Saron UCC Cemetery, W3830 County Road J, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085. Rev. RaeAnn Beebe will officiate. Please gather from 10:30-11:00 AM and please bring a mask and practice proper social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Phillip's name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or Pine Haven Christian Home.
