Duerr, Phillip E. Born into Eternal Life May 1, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving husband of the late Dorothy (nee Gawronski). Giving father of Kim (David) Snortum and Lawrence (Mary Talsky). Thoughtful grandpa of Andrea (Daniel) Burch and Derek Schemenauer. Dear great grandpa of Sadie Rose Burch. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7 at 10am. Funeral service at 11am. Private burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019