Phillip Flasch
Muskego - Phillip A. Flasch peacefully ended an extraordinary and adventure-filled life on December 9, 2019, surrounded by those he loved dearly and influenced greatly.
Loving husband to Marijane (nee Gosseck), beloved father to Todd (Dawn), Jane (Bryan), and Tim (Thea), grandfather to Amanda (Duncan), Adam (Mollie), Brittany and Brianna and great-grandfather to Sallie and Belle. The first-born to Arthur and Ruth Flasch, Phil was a devoted big brother to Arlynn, Mary, Pete, Mike, Christine, Mark and Susie.
Self-taught and industrious, Phil joined Aqua Chem. Over his 50 year career he traveled from Singapore to the South Pole to distill and purify drinking water. He never met an engineering challenge he couldn't solve.
A talented singer and guitarist, his bands packed the dance hall at Muskego Beach and as the Melody Men entertained at thousands of wedding receptions over three decades.
Phil met the love of his life on the dance floor- then married Marijane Gosseck in 1960. They shared an inspirational 59-year marriage born of respect, humor and unconditional love. His enthusiasm extended to the next generations, sharing with his children and grandchildren adventures in Boy Scouts, camping, skiing, and sailing.
Phil will be greatly missed because of the example of love hard work and integrity that defined his life. Please join us in celebrating this extraordinary man Friday, December 13 at Heritage Funeral Home, 16880 West National Avenue. Calling hours: 1-3pm; Service at 3pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019