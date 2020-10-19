1/
Phillip H. Peterson
{ "" }
Phillip H. Peterson

Cudahy - Passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 at the age of 81.

Beloved husband of Alice for 8 years. Father of Charlotte Czapiewski, Charles (Sheila) Sanders and Ronalee Brown. Grandfather of Chance Czapiewski, CJ, Shaun and Heather Sanders, Brandon Brown and Jordan Rode. Phil was the youngest of 14, survived by 3 sisters Rita Wartener, Shirley Brandt and Janice Peterson. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, Donna, and many of his siblings.

Private family services will be held. Phil will be laid to rest at Arlington Park Cemetery.

Phil was a member of Lake Lodge #189 F. & A.M






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
