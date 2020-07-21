1/
Phillip H. Vachon
Phillip H. Vachon

West Palm Beach, FL - age 75 ended his earthly journey on April 12, 2020 and returned to a home with his heavenly father. Son of the late Jeffrey and Rhea and son-in-law of the late Jack and Doris Pittelkow; husband of Barbara (nee Pittelkow); father of Karen (Troy) Scroggins, Amy (Scott) Daniels; grandpa of Cole, Gray, and Mason Scroggins, Brooke and Lincoln Daniels; brother of Donald (Myra),Evon (the late Jerome) Boehnlein, the late: Ronald (Charlotte) Vachon, and Rita (Robert) Frehse; brother-in-law of Mary (Gerald) Pampuch and John (the late Sande) Pittelkow; and uncle of the late Debra (Arthur) Mullins. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held Monday, July 27th at 5:30PM with Visitation at 4PM at the funeral home. COVI19 precautions will be practiced with social distancing, masks are required and provided. Please visit the funeral home website for live streaming information.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
JUL
27
Memorial service
05:30 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
