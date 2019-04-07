|
Hojnacki, Phillip "Sonny" Born to Eternal Life Monday April 1, 2019 age 97. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Marge. Loving and devoted dad of Darlene Wittmann, Gail (Wally Lipp) Bruss and Carol (Rick) Fagan. Cherished gramps of Keith (Dani), Stephanie, Andrew (Tina) and Jonathan (Bekah). Great gramps of Kaleb, Delaney, Kamdyn and Delilah. Beloved brother in-law of Hannah Hojnacki, Donald (Mary Ann) Hepp and Ralph (Pat) Hepp. Phillip was loved and will be remembered by Judy Taylor, Louise Severson, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wed April 10 at OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7152 N 41st street, Milwaukee from 9-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated 11AM. Entombment will follow, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Honor Flight. Proud WWII veteran. Devoted family man avid hunter and terrific fisherman! To receive this obit text 1841439 to 414-301-6244
