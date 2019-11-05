|
Phillip L. Magnowski
Passed away peacefully on November 2nd in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Goronja) for 59 years. Loving father of Laura (Scott) Gamache, Donna (Doug) Hadfield, and Brenda Magnowski. Proud grandfather of Chris (Kelli) Gamache, Kurt (Kacy) Gamache, Katie Gamache, Carl Hadfield, Kayla Hadfield, Kevin Craig, Erin Craig and 6 great-grandchildren-plus one. Preceded in death by his godparents John and Augusta Horstman. Brother of Lucille Litwicki. Further survived by many loving relatives and friends. His family is very grateful for the TLC he received from the Aurora Home Hospice Metro team. Visitation will be Friday at Schaff Funeral Home at 4:00 PM until time of vigil 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at Sacred Heart Croatian Church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , or the American Diabetes Association are appreciated. Interment Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019