Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Magnowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip L. Magnowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip L. Magnowski Notice
Phillip L. Magnowski

Passed away peacefully on November 2nd in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Goronja) for 59 years. Loving father of Laura (Scott) Gamache, Donna (Doug) Hadfield, and Brenda Magnowski. Proud grandfather of Chris (Kelli) Gamache, Kurt (Kacy) Gamache, Katie Gamache, Carl Hadfield, Kayla Hadfield, Kevin Craig, Erin Craig and 6 great-grandchildren-plus one. Preceded in death by his godparents John and Augusta Horstman. Brother of Lucille Litwicki. Further survived by many loving relatives and friends. His family is very grateful for the TLC he received from the Aurora Home Hospice Metro team. Visitation will be Friday at Schaff Funeral Home at 4:00 PM until time of vigil 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at Sacred Heart Croatian Church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , or the American Diabetes Association are appreciated. Interment Highland Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline