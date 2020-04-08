|
Phillip O. Hanevold
West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, April 5, 2020, age 87 years. Born in 1932 to Albin and Ada (Narveson) Hanevold in Whitehall, WI, his early years were spent on the family farm where he developed his deep love of the land, his sense of hard work, and alongside his father, learned to fix just about anything. After serving 2 years in the US Army, he married Elsie, the love of his life. They made their home in West Allis, WI where they raised their three children. Phil was a self-described "simple man" with few needs - rarely asking for any assistance from those around him. Yet, he would be the first one to help family and friends - whether it was in the middle of a snowstorm or an inconvenient time of day - he was there to do what he could, without asking for anything in return. His intense love of people and fun surrounded him - you would often find him being the last person to leave a party; or, extend the party with an open invitation for everyone to join him at his home. He was known for his honesty, his integrity, and his ability to trust others. These traits extended to all he knew and are contributing factors of his success with H & W Equipment. His innate ability to chat with just about everyone led to many of his customers becoming good friends. They were known to gather at the shop - chatting on end - losing all sense of time. He had an intense love for his family. While he rarely boasted about himself, he was quick to "burst with pride" and share with all the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. This deep love of family extended to his sisters and their families, in-laws, nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by all. Beloved husband of Elsie (nee Berg). Dear father of Phylaine (Daniel) Nicholas, Troy (Christine) Hanevold and the late Terry Hanevold. Loving grandfather of Briana and Lucas Hanevold, Lindsey and Michelle Nicholas. Great grandfather of Colton Hanevold. Brother of Lorene (Victor) Jenson and Marilynn "Jeanie" Guinn. Also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Founded H&W Equipment in 1975. Retired from Rexworks after 40 years in 1992. Private services were held. Interment Highland Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2020