Phillip Paul Cler
Jackson, WI - Phillip Paul Cler, 80, of Jackson, was peacefully called to his heavenly home on November 17th, 2020.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to The Highgrounds in Neillsville, WI in honor of the veterans or St. John's Lutheran Church in Jackson, WI where Phil and Carol are members.
