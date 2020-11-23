1/
Phillip Paul Cler
1940 - 2020
Phillip Paul Cler

Jackson, WI - Phillip Paul Cler, 80, of Jackson, was peacefully called to his heavenly home on November 17th, 2020.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to The Highgrounds in Neillsville, WI in honor of the veterans or St. John's Lutheran Church in Jackson, WI where Phil and Carol are members.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
November 20, 2020
Carol and Family, thank you for calling and letting your Highground family know about Phil. It is still hard to believe everything you told me and what he endured. I am so sorry. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you today and the days to come. Feel the love of your family and you will always have Phil with you.
Kay Anason
Friend
November 20, 2020
Phil and I worked together at two different companies from 1982-2007. Learned quite a bit from him. Hard not to like him. I cannot pass the Jackson exit on Hwy 41 without thinking about Phil, his life long home and the office he maintained during the 1980's. Phil will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to Carol and their three daughters.
Tom Kukuk
Coworker
November 21, 2020
We treasured our friendship for 48 years and have many happy memories. You will be greatly missed Phil. Rest in Peace.
John and Mary Spechko
Family Friend
November 21, 2020
Rest In Peace Phil. You were a remarkable man that I had the pleasure of knowing. You will be missed.
Terry Lyon
Friend
