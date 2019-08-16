|
|
Weigand Jr., Phillip Was born to eternal life at the age of 87, on August 13, 2019. Husband of the late Jean (nee Hackbarth). Loving father to Jeff (Christy), the late Brenda and Scott (Mary). Proud grandpa of Megan, Cara (Brian) Turczynski, Samantha Jean, Thomas (Samantha Jo), Dylan (Jean), Rachel and Jenna. Special Great-Grandpa to Gabriella, Charlotte, Lydia, and Avery. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Phil served in the U.S. Marine Corps., was a Lieutenant of the New Berlin Volunteer Fire Dept., and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church (7821 W. Lincoln Ave, West Allis) where his visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 9 am until the time of service at noon. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019