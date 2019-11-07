|
Phillis M. Garland (nee Jatczak)
Muskego - Passed away November 3, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Loving wife of the late Maynard. Beloved mother of Mark, the late Neal, Glen, and Carol (Joe) Metz. Dear grandmother of Gemina, Kym Simms, the late Justin, and Anthony and Joshua Metz. Great-grandmother of Jamie. Sister of the late Frank (the late Gloria) Jatczak, the late Richard (Freddy) Jatczak, the late Ralph (the late Rosie) Jatczak, Eugene Jatczak, and Christine (John) Alter. Sister-in-law of the late Marcella Kling and Marvin (Gloria) Garland. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Longtime volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Matthias Food Pantry, and also an usher at St. Matthias. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Matthias Catholic Church S. 93rd & W. Beloit Rd. Please meet at St. Matthias for start of Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Thursday November 14th at Schaff Funeral Home from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Parish Vigil 6:00 pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019