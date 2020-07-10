1/
Philomena Selensky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philomena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philomena Selensky

(Nee Sander), Born to Eternal Life July 6, 2020, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Pius Selensky. Dear mother of Ralph Selensky, Margaret (Joe) Zizis, Susan (Mark) Groshek and Robert (Jody) Selensky. Dearest sister of Martha Marbach. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by sisters Rosa Seewald and Maria Sander and brother Eugene Sander.

Visitation Thursday July 23, from 9 - 12 Noon at CHURCH AND CHAPEL - RYCZEK LARSEN BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave. Cudahy followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy. (Please use entrance off parking lot in rear of church.) Burial will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. The wearing of masks is suggested.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Sylvan Crossings, Howard Village (Katie Schnickel) and Vitas Hospice (Alyssa Garcia), for the love and care given to our mother.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved