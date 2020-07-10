Philomena Selensky(Nee Sander), Born to Eternal Life July 6, 2020, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Pius Selensky. Dear mother of Ralph Selensky, Margaret (Joe) Zizis, Susan (Mark) Groshek and Robert (Jody) Selensky. Dearest sister of Martha Marbach. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by sisters Rosa Seewald and Maria Sander and brother Eugene Sander.Visitation Thursday July 23, from 9 - 12 Noon at CHURCH AND CHAPEL - RYCZEK LARSEN BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave. Cudahy followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3672 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy. (Please use entrance off parking lot in rear of church.) Burial will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. The wearing of masks is suggested.The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Sylvan Crossings, Howard Village (Katie Schnickel) and Vitas Hospice (Alyssa Garcia), for the love and care given to our mother.