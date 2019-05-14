|
Wechsler, Phoebe S. (Nee Rosenfeld) born April 20, 1935, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was a native of New York City who moved to Milwaukee from Princeton, N.J. in 1991, after the deaths of her beloved husband and mother. She was a graduate of Brooklyn College and a retired Nicolet High School staff member. Her career as an administrator was spent at the Boy Scouts of America, Glencoe, IL, Educom and the Institute for Advanced Study, both at Princeton, N.J. While at IAS, Phoebe served on the National Research Council Survey Committee. She was tasked with compiling advisory studies from 300+ astronomers and consulting with distinguished foreign scientists on future directions in astronomy. This work resulted in the publication of the book "A Decade of Discovery in Astronomy and Astrophysics" in 1991. Phoebe was past Membership Chair of B'nai B'rith Women, Princeton, N.J. and past Program Chair of Hadassah Milwaukee. She was a longtime Milwaukee Art Museum volunteer, a yoga student, lifelong New York Times reader and crossword puzzle solver. She was proud of being able to solve the Times puzzle daily, using only RED ink. Her hobbies included jewelry making, traveling; especially with her daughter Linda, reading, attending the theater, ballet and movies, needlework, knitting for needy Milwaukee children and spending time with her family. Most of Phoebe's family time was spent in a multi-generational home with her daughter's family. It was a unique and wonderful experience for everyone, that lasted 26 years. She celebrated her Bat Mitzvah at age 67 at Congregation Shalom. Preceded in death by her husband Ronald and parents Fanny V. "Honey" (nee Rubinger) and Irving Louis "Lou" Rosenfeld. Survived by her baby brother Walter (Carole) of Plainview, N.Y., daughter Linda (Craig) Settler of Fox Point and son Bruce (Jackie) of Denver, CO. Further survived by grandchildren Meredith and Cameron Settler, Ari and Kaila Wechsler and Jennifer and Jessica (Greg Gerlach) Nguyen. Loving great-grandmother to Ava Wechsler and Trice Gerlach. Aunt to Jane (Andy) Goldberg and James (Beth) Rosenfeld. The family extends many thanks to the staff at Ovation Jewish Home; with special thanks to Tim Nelson, Concierge, Drs. Nancy Reeder and Anthony Kehr and CSM Hospital Milwaukee for the loving and compassionate care Phoebe received over the past two years. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Phoebe's life TODAY (Tuesday, May 14) at 11:00 AM at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. A Shiva luncheon will follow. If you are able to attend, please select bright, vibrant colors to wear; as Phoebe liked to break with tradition. Memorial donations to Planned Parenthood, Congregation Shalom or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2019