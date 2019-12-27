|
|
Phyliss A. Hawkins
Milwaukee - (nee Hottenstein) "Gone Home" Thursday, December 19, 2019. Age 78. Reunited in Eternal Life with her husband, Jack Hawkins and with her parents, Ellanora and Chester Hottenstein.
Mom was a warm and caring woman, who as a homemaker, dedicated her life to her family and found great joy simply spending time with them. Her love for her family was unconditional and she was always there for you when you needed her. She loved to read books, as many as 5 per week. Upon any visit to her house, you would walk in and see neatly stacked piles of books all around, as court TV or CNN blared on her television. By talking to her, you would never know she didn't venture far from WI, because she knew something about every place on earth.
Cherished and devoted mother of Christine Viljevac, Roseanne (Gregory) Theoharis, Angela Malloy, Jack Matthew (Hsuan Fan) Hawkins and Julie (Adam) Hawkins-Tyriver. Step-mother of Dawn (Jerry) McGinnis, Michael Hawkins and Sharon (Brad) Kinney. Loving grandmother to Daniel, Anthony, Sarah, Rebecca, Marina, Gabrielle, Hailey, Lilia, Chloe, Addie, Nia, Madison and Franklin, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dear sister of Kenneth (Barbara) Hottenstein, Carol Czerniak, Chester "Butch" Hottenstein, Susie Green, Donnie (Carol) Hottenstein, Sandy (Don) Gunderson and sister-in-law Gloria. Preceded in death by her step-daughter, Jacqueline Warren; and her three brothers, Jerry, Ronnie, and Dennis Hottenstein. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 4:00pm until time of Memorial Service at 6:00pm at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 12300 W. Janesville Road, Hales Corners. Private internment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Capuchin Community Services appreciated.
"I fought the good fight,
I have finished the race,
I have kept the faith."
2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019