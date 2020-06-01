Phyllis A. Burk
Phyllis A. Burk

Reunited with her husband, Edward and her sons, Tommy and Larry, on Sunday, May 31, 2020, age 92. Loving Mom of Bobby, Danny (Penny) and Ann (Dan) Schwebke. Special Grandma of Dan Jr., Dena (Brian), Matt (Naly), Kyle (Jenn), Andrew (Carly) and Alyssa (Erik). Proud Great Grandma of Makenzie, Justin, Brody, Cora, Brandon, Gavin and Scarlett. Mother-in-law of Kathy Burk and Debbie Burk. Special Mom to Thom (Nora) Zdradkovich. Further survived by her step-brother, Paul, Cat, Garth, other family members, friends and neighbors on Lake Nokomis.

Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home, on Monday, June 8, 2020, 3-5:45PM. Celebration of Life at 6PM.

The family would like to thank Ruth Hospice and all the caregivers that helped during this difficult time.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
