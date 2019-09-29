|
Phyllis A. Gipp
Wittenberg - Phyllis A. Gipp, 86, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
She was born on November 5, 1932 in Shawano, the daughter of the late Adolph and Anna (Mehlhorn) Raddant.
On August 25, 1951, Phyllis was united in marriage to Robert Gipp at St. James Lutheran Church, Shawano. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2016. After living in Milwaukee for several years, the couple moved to Shawano Lake for five years until building a house on their land in the town of Birnamwood where she currently resided.
Phyllis loved and cared for her family and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed sewing and needle point. Phyllis supported her husband and was always their working with him with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, the Lutheran Church Extension Fund and Concordia University, Mequon. You could also find her working side by side him with their maple syrup business, tapping thousands of trees.
Survivors include two children, Cynthia (Paul) Lawonn of Brookfield and Kathryn (Gregory) Jasinski of New Berlin; grandchildren, Daniel, Laura, Dr. Andrew and Samantha and great-grandchildren, Anne, Lillian, Selby and Margot. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Bernice Gipp of Crivitz and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and parents, as well as a son, Glenn Gipp and several siblings, Ervin, Earl, Irene, Mabel and Alice.
The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Clifford Kessen will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1pm until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Concordia University, Mequon, to sponsor a nursing student to help with the rural nursing shortage, would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019